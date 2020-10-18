 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's the wrong time for referendums -- Steve Meiers
0 comments

It's the wrong time for referendums -- Steve Meiers

  • 0

I have typically supported Madison School District referendums and think some of the items in the current proposals are worthwhile. Nonetheless, I will be voting against both measures.

Property taxes have a disparate impact on people with low and fixed incomes. The number of people adversely affected by this disparity will greatly increase this fall due to the economic consequences of the pandemic.

While some were not affected financially by the pandemic or are now doing better, many are still struggling. Many work in areas such as hospitality, entertainment and retail -- traditionally lower-paying jobs. One popular Downtown restaurant has an 80% smaller staff than before the downturn, but it still is relying on a Go Fund Me effort to stay afloat.

The economic situation may get worse before it gets better. Some experts fear that 20% to 30% of small businesses in Wisconsin won’t make it through the pandemic.

We are living through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Now is not the time to take money out of people’s pockets.

Steve Meiers, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics