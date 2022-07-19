'It's the guns' may be needed slogan -- Jerry J. Murphy

In 1992, James Carville, a strategist who worked on Bill Clinton's campaign that year, coined the phrase: "It's the economy, stupid." That phrase helped Clinton win the election that year. Words can and do make a difference.

In the aftermath of the recent mass murders, mostly using high-capacity, high-velocity, semi-automatic weapons, many NRA-bought-and-paid-for politicians (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., come to mind) are placing blame on "mental illness." This tactic is meant to distract the public from looking too close at the means of carrying out the mass killings.

Maybe it is time to adapt a variation of Carville's slogan: "It's the guns, stupid." Something that simple just might get the message across. Just maybe.

Jerry J. Murphy, Monona