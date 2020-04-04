It's OK for kids to be disappointed -- Karen Natoli

I have a daughter who is a senior this year at Edgewood High School in Madison. Though I partially agree with the March 26 letter to the editor "This is no time for 'poor me' mentality," I do think it is OK for these kids to be disappointed in missing out on all the promise that their senior year held.

There is a big difference in expressing one’s disappointment and a “poor me” mentality. I believe the author has underestimated the class of 2020. Even in her disappointment, my daughter has reached out to others through her peer ministry class, worked diligently on her school work online and is performing as an essential worker to help care for the residents at Attic Angel senior housing.

In light of this, she has a right to be disappointed in missing out on the fun of her senior year, and I’d hardly say she is acting with a “poor me” mentality.

Karen Natoli, Middleton