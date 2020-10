It's not the year for a third party -- Janice Lehmann

Recently, a few letters to the editor have indicated the writers' potential plans to vote for a third-party or independent candidate for president. I agree with their frustrations with our two-party system and its inherent limitations.

However, we are facing a presidential election like no other in our memories. A vote for a third-party candidate, a write-in or no vote at all could possibly enable our highly dysfunctional president to enter a second term of office. Besides more years of chaos, the autocratic rule that this president seems to favor could result in the dissolution of democracy in the United States should he have another term. I don't think I have to spell out his actions, inactions and behaviors to a voter considering an independent vote, because I would imagine such voters are well-informed from a variety of sources.