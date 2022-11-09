It's not schools that are failing -- Patricia S. Rogeberg

I was appalled by the Oct. 23 letter to the editor "Public Schools are failing our kids."

The letter suggests public schools are "undisciplined and chaotic" and that they have "usurped parents' parental authority." So are public schools undisciplined, or are they taking over parental discipline? Or could it be that parents are just not disciplining their children and leaving that to the schools?

Public schools are failing our kids -- Timothy Lauri Government schools are a dismal failure. Too many children who are “educated” in undisciplin…

In my 29 years as an educator in public schools, I do not recall a single lesson aimed at indoctrinating kids to "accept Marxist falsehoods," "embrace 'wokeness' insanities" or hatred toward our country. That's not what goes on in public schools.

Parents today have many choices. There are vouchers and online schools, and public schools where most of us adults were educated. Rather than trashing schools, which will likely educate most of the upcoming generations, how about getting in there and helping? Give some of your time to read with kids or help with their math assignments. See for yourself how things are going in public school and stop the ugly and false rhetoric about something you don't understand.

And to all of the educators, thank you for all you do every day for every child.

Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison