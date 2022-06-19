It's easy to bring guns into Chicago -- Allen Knop

Anti-gun control advocates say gun laws do not work. They love to point to Chicago, which has strict gun laws and a high rate of gun violence. They fail to say that it's easy to take a short trip to Indiana or another Illinois city to purchase a firearm.

An act of Congress that covers all of the United States is necessary. There is little chance that Congress will act with any meaningful legislation to restrict access to guns. That's because few members, especially Republicans, have any moral integrity.

They lack the moral standard that puts human life above their desire to continue receiving large campaign donations to aid them in keeping their treasured seats.

Allen Knop, Madison