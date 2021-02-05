It's a mistake to retire coal plant -- Dick Greffin

The future closing of one of Wisconsin’s largest coal-fired power plant is a huge mistake.

The Columbia Energy Center near Portage produces 1,100 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power the needs of hundreds of thousands of homes.

The loss of this plant will supposedly be replaced by clean energy: solar and wind. Unfortunately, to produce 1,100 megawatts, we will need hundreds of wind turbines and many acres of solar panels, which will be expensive.

The extreme environmentalists fail to explain the damage to wildlife and the impact of removing valuable farmland. Take a walk under a wind turbines, but be careful not to stumble over dead birds and bats killed by the spinning blades. And if you like fishing in the Columbia plant's cooling pond, better enjoy the remaining years.

Also, if you can stand the constant “whomp, whomp” of the blades, live within a quarter mile of a wind turbine.

Lastly, if anyone thinks their electric bill is high now, wait until coal and nuclear power plants are history.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee