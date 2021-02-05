 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's a mistake to retire coal plant -- Dick Greffin
0 comments

It's a mistake to retire coal plant -- Dick Greffin

  • 0

The future closing of one of Wisconsin’s largest coal-fired power plant is a huge mistake.

The Columbia Energy Center near Portage produces 1,100 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power the needs of hundreds of thousands of homes.

The loss of this plant will supposedly be replaced by clean energy: solar and wind. Unfortunately, to produce 1,100 megawatts, we will need hundreds of wind turbines and many acres of solar panels, which will be expensive. 

The extreme environmentalists fail to explain the damage to wildlife and the impact of removing valuable farmland. Take a walk under a wind turbines, but be careful not to stumble over dead birds and bats killed by the spinning blades. And if you like fishing in the Columbia plant's cooling pond, better enjoy the remaining years.

Also, if you can stand the constant “whomp, whomp” of the blades, live within a quarter mile of a wind turbine.

Lastly, if anyone thinks their electric bill is high now, wait until coal and nuclear power plants are history.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics