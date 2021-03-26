It was a great winter for skiing -- Blake Rohrer

As winter recedes, I want to congratulate all the cross-country skiers. This was the best winter ever for skiing in Madison.
With the Central Cross Country Skiing organization's machine-made snow loop at Elver Park and lots of natural snow, local skiers could hit the trails over 100 days. Madison and Dane County reported double the number of ski permits and ski rentals from last year. The sport clearly had a boost in popularity this year.
Despite this, some might not know of two outstanding accomplishments by skiers this season. Locally, Madison high school senior Nina Chosy was the Wisconsin High School Nordic League state champion at the annual competition at the Birkie trailhead. Jessie Diggins of the U.S. Ski Team, from just over the river in Afton, Minnesota, was the first ever American woman to win the international cross country skiing World Cup -- an incredible accomplishment.
Congratulations to these exceptional athletes and to all skiers this year. I look forward to next winter and hope the newspaper will cover this vital and increasingly popular sport.
Blake Rohrer, Madison