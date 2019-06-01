As a proud and lifelong independent voter, I have a message for each of the major parties.
To the GOP: Your utter disregard for women, education, the environment and the sanctity of our electoral process has driven me to believe that I could likely not vote for a Republican again.
To the Democratic Party: Your consistent support for the above named issues is considered weakness by the GOP. It is time to man or woman up and fight the battles that need fighting, not for the sake of politics, but because it is the right thing to do.
To the electorate: It is time to face that we have a corrupt government that cares little (if at all) for the needs of the citizens. It is all about the game of power and money. It is time for us to stop being sheep, to stand up, to get involved and to take back our country.
Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison