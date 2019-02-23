I have served as an imam in the Muslim community in Milwaukee for 10 years and in Madison since 2005, and also as a chaplain with the Department of Corrections, and in jails in Milwaukee and Madison since 1995.
Though controversial, it is time for cannabis to be decriminalized and legalized in Wisconsin.
If legislators outside of urban areas don't want to eliminate the prohibition of cannabis for their constituents, that's fine. But we can't wait for them to figure out an alternative to incarcerating African-Americans, the poor and other peoples of color as a means of economic benefits for their cities and towns. Legislators and citizens from urban areas of Wisconsin rarely determine what is in the best interest of citizens in communities such as Rochester, New Berlin and Stevens Point, or Brown and Ozaukee counties.
Make it legal and allow African-Americans, other peoples of color and the poor to profit and benefit from the sale and consumption of cannabis where they live. I've lived in one of the states that has legalized cannabis. Does Wisconsin have to be last at everything? “Let our people go.”
Muhammad Abdullah, Imam, Madison