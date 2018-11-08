I welcome back divided government on both the state and national level. While it has problems, it can be no worse than ineffective single-party government.
My advice to the Democrats is to be positive and progressive. Focus on getting legislation passed that improves health care, makes education affordable, and repairs our infrastructure.
I also advise avoiding the negative. Impeaching President Donald Trump is a dead-end road. Instead, use the old-fashioned method: Vote him out in 2020. Don't conduct Republican Benghazi-style investigations. Any investigations should be short, focused and productive. Democrats should take the opportunity to show the American people what can be done by a party willing to govern.
Mark K. Allen, Madison