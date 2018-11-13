Attention Mr. and Mrs. elected politician: You won the election -- good for you.
Now let’s get to work and fix our broken voting system. Our goal should be to develop a simple and fair process that encourages everyone to vote.
1. Start by adopting Colorado’s mail-in voting process. It is about five years old and works well for the eligible citizens of that state.
2. Make voter registration easy with minimal paperwork. Registration should be automatic on a person’s 18th birthday.
3. It is time to get rid of gerrymandering done by political parties. A computer algorithm can be used to draw the district boundaries, which would be fair for voters and politicians.
4. Abolish the Electoral College and replace it with a popular vote process. People may then believe their single vote does count.
5. Consider making voting mandatory. It works in 22 other countries. Perhaps the government could give voters a $100 tax credit for voting.
In the 2018 midterm election, little more than half of all eligible voters bothered to cast a ballot. That is unacceptable in a democracy. Let’s move our voting process forward and retire the ineffective procedures of the past.
Gerald Koerner, Ridgeway