We need to get the government back open. It is not fair to the hundreds of thousands of federal employees being held hostage. I suggest a compromise.
Give President Donald Trump his wall -- call it border security. In return, create an immediate path to citizenship for the "Dreamers," ban assault rifles and bump stocks, ban dark money in elections, and release President Trump’s tax returns.
If President Trump is really interested in the wall, this is a reasonable deal. If he and the Republicans balk, then they are the real obstructionists.
Then we should pass a law that our senators and representatives don't get paid when the government shuts down. It's only fair that they feel the pain too.
And Democrats, please do not focus on impeachment. Let Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and the investigation take care of that. Instead, focus on what people want and what you were elected to do -- getting the government to work and function.
We need to compromise. These ridiculous ideological positions are hurting our country. For both Republicans and Democrats, you represent all of your constituents, not just the loyal base. Try thinking of your constituents for a change instead of special interests.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie