Robert Mueller, a reputed Republican and former head of the FBI, began his investigation into Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election in May of 2017.
Now, 15 months later, the investigation has not exposed any evidence of Russian collusion. Instead of terminating the investigation, Mueller's team -- which includes 13 Democrats, nine of whom have contributed to Democratic campaigns -- have shifted from collusion to obstruction of justice.
Of the individuals who have faced Mueller’s committee, most convictions were based on money laundering and tax evasion -- none involved collusion by Donald Trump's campaign and most happened before the 2016 presidential election. Mueller only succeeded in distracting and weakening Trump's presidency, and so the investigation goes on in all different directions with no end in sight.
Whatever your political affiliation, it is time to end this investigation for the good of our country. Who is really obstructing justice? I suggest it is the Mueller team led by his group of Democrats whose members are determined to prevent the legitimate business of the U.S. government and our American democracy.
No one is fooling anyone anymore. The investigation is politically biased and should be terminated immediately.
Frank Piraino, Waunakee