As we look at the situation in both Madison and Washington, two things are clear.
In Wisconsin, nothing is going to change for the better until we do away with gerrymandering and restore fair and proper representation in this state. In Washington, upheaval will continue until we pass term limits.
In both situations, we have politicians who listen only to the ones filling their re-election coffers, leading to long-term elected officials who spend all their time getting even with the other side. Democrats and Republicans are equally guilty. Voters need to remember what is occurring the next time these people come up for re-election and realize that many of the people we have always supported are the very ones creating this mess.
It's time to limit their time and make the people we elect be accountable to us.
Todd Richmond, Platteville