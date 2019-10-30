Every time Republican lawmakers choose to not speak out against presidential actions that undermine our democracy, our government is weakened.
A president charting his own path, regardless of its legality or morality, paves the way for succeeding presidents to do the same.
President Donald Trump enlisted Russian help in his election and obstructed an investigation. He befriends dictators and white supremacists. He alienates long-trusted allies, threatens refugees and is routinely and chronically lying.
The current situation regarding the withholding of aid to Ukraine must be fully investigated before a judgment is made. But as time goes on, this situation looks like just another example of total disregard for our country and our rule of law.
We can’t assume our government will always be strong -- we have to labor to make sure it stays that way. We are not invincible. Democracy could fail.
Republican lawmakers: You hold the future of our democracy in your hands. Carry out your oath of office: Support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Citizen Republicans and centrists: It’s time to contact your representatives and ask them to speak out against one who could destroy us.
Mary Strait, Fitchburg