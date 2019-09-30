On the Sunday talk shows I heard Republican apologists accuse the Democrats of prejudging the outcome of the impeachment inquiry. But there is nothing to “prejudge.” In fact, there is nothing to “inquire” about. The facts are indisputable and speak for themselves:
President Donald Trump asked Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden for his 2020 political campaign.
According to Ellen Weintraub, chairwoman of the Federal Elections Commission, soliciting, accepting, or receiving information in connection with an election from a foreign national is against the law.
According to former FBI Director Christopher Wray, accepting dirt from a foreign entity on a 2020 opponent is against the law.
There is nothing to “prejudge.” The illegal act is right there in the transcript of Trump’s conversation with Zelensky -- in black and white in the president’s own words -- so don’t get bamboozled by partisan efforts to obfuscate.
Keep it simple, stupid. Trump broke the law.
Bill Spofford, Platteville