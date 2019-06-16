Many Americans think President Donald Trump is the greatest thing since sliced bread. They think he is making America great again. I cannot support this arrogant, incompetent, racist, lying and xenophobic man. And I am very fearful of what he has not yet done.
He has not decimated Social Security and Medicare. He has not declared war with Iran. He has not insulted every world leader. He has not completed the wall. He has not repealed Obamacare or ended birth-right citizenship.
Unlike China's President Xi Jinping, he has not declared himself president for life. He has not eliminated the Department of Interior, the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency. He hasn’t called the Virgin Mary a nasty woman or Albert Einstein an extraordinarily low I.Q. man. He hasn’t invited Russia to systematically interfere in the 2020 elections. He has not overturned Roe v. Wade.
He also hasn’t withdrawn from NATO. He hasn't totally eliminated environmental regulations or sold the Boundary Waters to the highest bidder. He hasn't banned pregnant women from the workplace, because they are an “inconvenience” for their employers. He hasn't invaded Venezuela. He hasn't brought back waterboarding or banned Muslims from entering the country. He hasn't triggered Armageddon with a tweet.
Not yet.
Linda Hilker, Cross Plains