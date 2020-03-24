It's not time for 'poor me' mentality -- Diane Hornung

I was very disappointed to read Sunday’s front-page article “Pandemic robbing kids’ memories,” bemoaning how many of milestones will be missed for young people. The article cites lost soccer seasons, proms and high school and karate graduations.

Yes indeed, they will be missed. And it will be very disappointing to be sure. But I don’t believe that should be parents' message to their children. A much greater good comes from restricting the spread of this virus: Fewer friends and family will be infected or even die.

Ostensibly churches teach about the “greater good,” so perhaps this a teachable moment for our young people instead of reinforcing a “poor me” mentality. Could it be that this crisis could make families grow stronger? Perhaps some other positives can be gleaned from this crisis.

Diane Hornung, Middleton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0