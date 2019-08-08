We hear so many contradictory and partisan opinions about the Mueller report. Our president and his allies say it exonerates him. His opponents say it incriminates him. It's easy to think that we mere citizens can't decide anything about it.
Here's a solution: Do a little reading and decide for yourself.
You don't have to read the whole report to get a good picture. The report is split into two volumes. I just read the intro and executive summary at the beginning of each volume.
In my paperback copy, that's a total of 35 pages written in direct, simple language. They are surprisingly quick and easy reads. Read those 35 pages and draw your own conclusions.
You can download the report for free at www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf. If you prefer a hard copy you can get one for about $7 on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.
From now on, I'm not listening to anyone who is talking about the Mueller report and hasn't read at least those 35 pages.
David Sahakian, Madison