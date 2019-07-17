Over the years, I've witnessed many a political leader from both parties who have served in the House, the Senate or the Oval Office. While I didn't particularly like or agree with some of them, I was taught to respect the office, if not the man.
President Donald Trump's latest tirade has reached the lowest of levels, and I can no longer respect either.
The office of the presidency demands a certain level of decorum, civility and dignity. President Trump has shown (time and again) he possesses none of these "presidential qualities." He is a Bozo-haired buffoon and a disgrace to the office, the nation and we the people.
If I had wanted to have a redneck, backwoods, vulgar, uncouth, slack-jawed yokel for my president, I would have written-in Larry the Cable Guy on my ballot.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac