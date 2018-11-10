How gullible do our politicians think we are?
One day after Tony Evers' election as governor, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, apparently realized he and his Republican cronies had granted Gov. Scott Walker too much power.
The granting of these powers allowed Gov. Walker to run rampant over education, the environment, state employee unions and others. But at the first hint that our new governor might attempt to rectify some of his predecessor's overreaches, the speaker has suddenly experienced an epiphany over powers granted by his party.
I would be willing to bet that had Gov. Walker been re-elected, Speaker Vos would not be expressing his concern over his party's largesse.
Dan Johnson, Middleton