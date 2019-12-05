With all the impeachment activity these days, you'd expect the West Wing of the White House to be getting crowded with legal experts preparing to defend President Donald Trump. But a larger crowd is gathering outside the White House. Specifically, a growing number of governmental officials are "under the bus" parked outside the West Wing.
The most recent victim thrown under the bus is Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Trump is trying to distance himself from Giuliani, who could face legal jeopardy in the Ukraine scandal. At least Giuliani won't be alone. He joins a long list of others "under the bus," including former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former personal attorney Micheal Cohen and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Either Trump is the worst judge of personnel in the history of the presidency, or he has simply been dishonest with those he has thrown under the bus. Given that Trump has lied to the American people more than 12,000 times since taking office, according to the Washington Post, I'd bet on the latter.
What I can't figure out is why the Republican congressional caucus blindly supports Trump, because eventually they will end up under the bus, too.
