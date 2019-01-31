The president had Republicans leading Congress for two years. Why hasn’t he secured the wall he promised?
The answer is the president scolds Congress but doesn’t lead it, and he’s too inexperienced to understand how Congress works. He hasn’t kept himself surrounded with savvy congressional advisers -- another amateur mistake.
He isn’t a leader, he is led -- by his base and by Fox News. He reached a budget compromise. Fox scolded him, he panicked and recanted, without a Plan B. His Hail Mary was a boast -- for the wall, he’d be proud to close the government.
He’s also been led by Republicans in Congress. He claims the achievements of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are his own. Sen. McConnell understands that what the president wants are bills -- any bills he can write his large signature on. Sen. McConnell recognizes the gift he’s had in President Trump’s eagerness to sign bills and his indifference in drafting them. It’s been easy peasy for Sen. McConnell, from the trillion-dollar tax cut for those who need it least to the breezy installment of conservative judges.
Sen. McConnell has got nothing for the president to sign now. The deal maker has painted himself into a corner. Being president is harder than he thought.
Charlotte Meyer, Madison