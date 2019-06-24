Fifty years ago, a comfortable home could be built in the Madison area for around $20,000. Today the property taxes on that home can be almost a third of that original cost each year.
Improvements to make it more energy efficient raises taxes. Insurance, taxes and maintenance can take up to half of the now-elderly owner's fixed income. The owners of 50-year-old homes should never be taxed out of them.
Fifty years ago, a student could attend college at UW-Platteville for about $1,000 a year, room and board included. Now we taxpayers pay $12,000 per year for a K-12 student in Madison public schools. College graduates are buried in debt, and many can't afford to become homeowners. From what I see, the quality of education is no better.
Our state is saturated with bars and breweries. Jails are filled. The cost of health care is prohibitive. Our roads are in dreadful condition, and for the first time in my life, our protectors -- police -- are the targets of crime.
It is a hard time to be elderly, as a growing percentage of the state's residents are. And did I mention the overwhelming cost of funeral expenses?
Edith Sylvester, Middleton