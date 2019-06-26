Over 1,000 musicians recently made our city an especially beautiful place for the Make Music Madison celebration. Ironically, the county airport was also celebrating 80 years of noisy passenger air travel.
More than 68,000 people -- many low-income residents -- are now living within 3 miles of the airport who are exposed to airport noise each and every day. Airport firefighting chemicals have contaminated our drinking water, Starkweather Creek and Lake Monona.
Not only is flying the least efficient form of travel, it has a big impact on global warming.
A new phenomenon in Europe is called “flight shame." Is it time for us to have some of own? Should we have county airport passengers pay a fee to offset their environmental impacts or create an airport bus station to replace gas-guzzling flights to Chicago?
While the county airport celebrates 80 years of air travel, we should also recognize how Madison and Dane County have grown, as well as our desire for a sustainable future.
Steven Klafka, Madison