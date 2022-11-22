It may be beginning of end for Donald Trump -- Bob Vetter

Following the midterm elections, I was hoping for a little break from nonstop campaign ads and political rancor. But just seven days after the nastiest midterm elections in my memory, former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

My first thought was how can a twice impeached “big lie” promoter and backer of scores of 2022 losing GOP candidates be serious? Why would America go back to the chaos and anger of the Trump presidency? The answer may be that we won't.

At the risk of reading too much into the election results, Americans may have taken the first step toward leaving Trump’s brand of politics in the past. The expected Republican “red wave” was a Republican “red ripple,” due in part to the defeat of numerous Trump-endorsed candidates. In U.S. Senate, House and gubernatorial races across the country, Americans chose candidates of quality over GOP election deniers.

And nowhere was the choice of a candidate of quality more true than here in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers convincingly defeated Trump-endorsed Tim Michels by more than 90,000 votes. Hopefully in 2024 we can say that American politics have left Trump behind and continue the trend toward civility, honesty and integrity started in the 2022 midterm elections.

Bob Vetter, Madison