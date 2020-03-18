It is easy and safe to vote by mail -- Aileen Nettleton

Some voters may have concerns about mingling with other people at the polls on Election Day, April 7.
It is easy in Wisconsin to vote by mail. You do not need an excuse to vote absentee. Contact your municipal clerk to request an absentee ballot. You can find contact information for your municipal clerk at: MyVote.wi.gov
Elderly and disabled voters can request a permanent absentee ballot, which will be mailed for every election. No ID is required to make that request. They should return a ballot for each election, or they may be removed from the permanent absentee list.
Other voters who have not already submitted a copy of their voter photo ID to their municipal clerk need to send a copy when they request an absentee ballot for a specific election.
To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the municipal clerk no later than Election Day.
Information about voting absentee, links to the request forms, and information about registering to vote is available on the website of the League of Women Voters of Dane County: www.lwvdanecounty.org.
Aileen Nettleton, Madison, president, League of Women Voters of Dane County