It is dangerous to demand justice -- Babette Wainwright

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19

After a police officer shoots a Black man in the back, fair-minded people gather demanding justice. A privileged white teenager comes in from another town carrying a gun. When three brave citizens attempt to disarm him, he kills two and maims one.

The shooter pleads innocent, claiming fear for his life. He manipulates the judge and jury by sobbing a la Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

-- and why not? It worked then. And by God, it worked again: Harm someone, then play the victim.

White people demanding justice for Black people have historically risked becoming martyrs for the cause. If you stand for Black people, you become Black by proxy. Long live the Freedom Riders of the 1960s. So when another white man kills you, the legal system treats it as if you were Black and therefore guilty.

All the killer needs to do is state fear for his life -- even when the victim was only holding a phone or a candy bar -- and the killer is good to go. Oh, America, land of the free -- for entitled white people.

Babette Wainwright, Madison

Hands on Wisconsin: Kyle Rittenhouse claims self-defense again Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

Hands on Wisconsin: What we've learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.