COVID lockdowns led to kids underperforming in public schools. The Afghanistan withdrawal debacle killed 13 service members. We are in a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine with billions of taxpayer dollars spent.

There's potential for World War III against China to protect Taiwan. We see high crime in Democrat-run cities across the nation. Inflation is at an all-time high. We have Fentanyl coming across the open border with Mexico, killing tens of thousands of kids each year, not to mention human, drug, sex and child trafficking, too.

The push for electric vehicles from the government will have little to no impact on the environment, and will only enrich China -- while they continue to pollute.

President Joe Biden is acting as a prop for the far left and allowing Marxist and socialist policies to destroy our country.

Had enough yet? It’s only going to get worse under this administration. Stay tuned.

David Stalowski, Verona

