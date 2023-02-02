Islam condemns religions violence -- Umair Ahmed

Recently, terrorists forcefully entered a Mosque of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Burkina Faso, killing nine worshippers in an unprovoked and cold-blooded attack. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Oshkosh grieves for the loss of our brothers in Burkina Faso, and we are fervently praying for the deceased and their families.

While some who claim to be Muslim endorse and participate in violence against Ahmadis because of doctrinal disagreements in faith, we remind them that Islam does not sanction religious violence or terrorism against any faith. The holy Quran equates the unjust killing of a person to the killing of all mankind. Doubly grievous is that this heinous act took place in a sacred place -- a mosque.

In light of continued discussions of religious freedom in the United States, I am thankful that I live in a country where I am freely able to practice my faith as I see fit. We should be thankful and cherish our freedom of expression. It is a right that many around the world desperately desire yet struggle to experience. The sacrifices of the noble souls who stood for their God-given right of freedom of conscience will not be forgotten.

Umair Ahmed, Oshkosh

