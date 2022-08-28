 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IRS funds should go to mental health -- Dean McGuire

Remember this on Election Day:

The Democrats voted for $80 million that could be used to hire thousands of IRS agents. They could have voted for $80 million for mental health treatment and mental health facilities.

Dean McGuire, Madison

