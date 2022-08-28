IRS funds should go to mental health -- Dean McGuire

Remember this on Election Day:
The Democrats voted for $80 million that could be used to hire thousands of IRS agents. They could have voted for $80 million for mental health treatment and mental health facilities.
Dean McGuire, Madison
Remember this on Election Day:
The Democrats voted for $80 million that could be used to hire thousands of IRS agents. They could have voted for $80 million for mental health treatment and mental health facilities.
Dean McGuire, Madison
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.