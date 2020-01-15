Iranian government only wants peace — Drew Hunkins

So it turns out Tehran did mistakenly shoot down a commercial airliner. Of course, it was an accident. What possible motive could the Islamic Republic have in deliberately shooting down an international jetliner with hundreds of innocent civilians on board?
Iran is already desperate to escape Washington's unilateral economic sanctions. Doing something as foolhardy and heinous as downing a civilian passenger jet would only ramp them up more.
Iran has been a peace and justice champion for decades, wanting nothing more but to be left alone to conduct reciprocal business relations with the rest of the world and to have the sanctions lifted off its back. The only faction that's constantly vilifying Tehran is the hegemonic pro-Israel power bloc, which influences Washington's Middle East policy.
If Washington and Israel weren't waging a relentless war by other means against the peaceful Iranian state, those 160 civilians would never have perished in this horrendous mishap.
Drew Hunkins, Madison