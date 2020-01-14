Iran deal was never about terrorism -- Mark Quinn

In Thursday's letter to the editor, "Trump is saving America from Iran," a writer in support of President Donald Trump suggests that the President saved us from Iran.
She claims we were at war with Iran and that funds released to Iran financed Iran’s terrorist activities in the Middle East. The Iran agreement chiseled out by President Barack Obama, with agreement from other major nations, was meant to curtail Iran’s efforts to produce a nuclear bomb. The agreement did just that -- internationally it was accepted that the agreement was working and Iran had stopped their processing of a nuclear bomb. Part of that agreement required that sanctions against Iran would be modified and money -- their money in foreign banks -- would be released.
Unfortunately no agreement was ever made to stop Iran’s continual support of terrorist activities, either by proxy or directly in the region. That was never part of the Iran nuclear deal. President Obama along with the other nations got what they could from Iran: a major pause in Iran’s efforts to produce a nuclear bomb.
Now, with President Trump not only pulling out of the nuclear deal but also taking out the Iranian strongman, we are closer to war.
Mark Quinn, Madison