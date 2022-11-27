Investigations won't fix inflation -- Dean Siewert

Leading up to the midterm elections, the Republicans loved talking about inflation and gas prices. Yet once it appeared they would control the House of Representatives, they stated they will use their new power to hold hearings concerning Hunter Biden, the president's son.

My questions are: How many hearings about Hunter Biden need to be held to reduce inflation? How many hearings will it take to reduce the price of gasoline?

While the Republicans seem to be very good at complaining about the country’s situation, it appears they have no conception of ideas that will actually address their complaints. We face many issues -- from climate change, to the cost of medical care, to a shrinking middle class, to the cost of education, to gun violence and the mental health crisis. Let’s pray that the Republicans can actually take the business of helping Americans seriously and put their petty complaints away.

We need a responsive House, not just a bunch of complainers. I hope the Republicans can actually rise to the challenge of taking their jobs seriously for once.

Dean Siewert, Madison