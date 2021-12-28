Investigation is just a political game -- Gray Giesfeldt

I’m surprised that people in general haven’t come to understand the real purpose of the investigation by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
It’s not to find widespread fraud. There wasn’t any, and they know it. It’s not to overturn the election. Vos used those very words when he announced the investigation. The real purpose is simply to continue investigating all the way through the 2024 presidential election.
There will be lawsuits and subpoenas to drive headlines. There will be closed door meetings after which they will announce vaguely defined irregularities that they’ve “discovered.” They will continue the churn to keep the Republican base energized.
All of this is designed to accomplish several things:
- They believe it will help to get a Republican in the governor’s office next year.
- They will use the findings to justify more restrictions on voting rights.
- Vos hopes this will keep former President Donald Trump and the far-right of his party from dumping on him.
So, folks, get ready for several more years of Vos and Gableman wasting taxpayer money on a partisan political game.
Gray Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove