 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigate Vos for wasting money -- Ken Richardson
0 comments

Investigate Vos for wasting money -- Ken Richardson

  • 0

Wisconsin taxpayers provide the money that pays the salary and benefits of state government employees -- hired and elected -- and for various programs.

We expect it to be spent wisely.

One employee, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is spending $670,000 of taxpayer funds for politically partisan and perhaps personal reasons. Why is this not misappropriation of funds?

Many letters to the editor and columns by esteemed journalists have discussed his activity with great handwringing. But no one has called for legal action. Why not?

Surely our attorney general or some watchdog group, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, could begin legal action. Please do it or explain why you can’t.

Vos’ actions reek of embezzlement. Halt the hijack of taxpayer money. Litigate the lawmaker (or lawbreaker). It's egregious. Start now.

Ken Richardson, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics