Investigate Vos for wasting money -- Ken Richardson

Wisconsin taxpayers provide the money that pays the salary and benefits of state government employees -- hired and elected -- and for various programs.
We expect it to be spent wisely.
One employee, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is spending $670,000 of taxpayer funds for politically partisan and perhaps personal reasons. Why is this not misappropriation of funds?
Many letters to the editor and columns by esteemed journalists have discussed his activity with great handwringing. But no one has called for legal action. Why not?
Surely our attorney general or some watchdog group, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, could begin legal action. Please do it or explain why you can’t.
Vos’ actions reek of embezzlement. Halt the hijack of taxpayer money. Litigate the lawmaker (or lawbreaker). It's egregious. Start now.
Ken Richardson, Madison