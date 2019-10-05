The rogue CIA officer behind the whistleblower complaint needs to be exposed and forced to testify. The citizens of this nation have a right to know who this CIA officer is, why he sent this "complaint" to Democratic members of Congress weeks ago, and why his secondhand information has become "credible" with the leftist media.
This rogue CIA officer needs to be investigated for any bias against our president from social media accounts, past political affiliations and donations. Any leanings to Democrats will show he is biased, and thus has no credibility.
This whole debacle does not pass the smell test and is looking more like a Democrat sting operation to tackle our president. It looks like a coup attempt by elements of our intelligence agencies, the leftist media and the Democrats to remove President Donald Trump rather than face him in 2020. This all needs to be exposed and not allowed to drag into the 2020 election cycle. We demand closure now.
We have bigger issues facing our nation than vengeful and hateful liberals who have always wanted to remove President Trump -- not on merit, but hate. This needs to end.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh