Investigate Jan. 6, not 2020 election -- Bob Vetter

The Wisconsin State Journal recently reported that Michael Gableman, the special counsel investigating Wisconsin’s administration of the 2020 presidential election, was combative in a meeting with the Wisconsin Assembly’s Campaigns and Elections Committee.
Gableman, a partisan appointee of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was to provide an update on the progress of his $676,000 taxpayer-funded hunt for 2020 election fraud in Wisconsin. Gableman was short on facts supporting fraud but long on unfounded accusations of "wrongdoing." He accused state election officials and the mayors of Green Bay and Madison of "cover-ups" and failure to cooperate with his investigation.
Gableman actually asked why those he accused of cover-ups would "go through all of this legal evasion, maneuvering and expense unless they do not want the public to know what they have done?" It seems Gableman and the other GOP partisans on his investigative team are simply trying to substantiate Trump’s “big lie.”
I’d much rather Gableman spend Wisconsinite’s tax dollars asking Trump loyalist Steve Bannon, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Clark about the "legal evasion, maneuvering and expense" to cover up and what they don’t want the public to know about the Jan. 6 insurrection.