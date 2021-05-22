Invest pot tax dollars in justice reform -- Katie Mulligan

I appreciate last Sunday's letter to the editor "Legal marijuana would create jobs." It described the windfall of jobs that could come from the legalization of recreational marijuana. This letter followed the May 9 State Journal editorial, “167 million reasons to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.”

That multimillion-dollar number represents the influx of tax dollars available to help create a better Wisconsin. Let’s pull out our wishlists.

Gov. Tony Evers has good items on his list. Much of the money -- $80 million annually -- would go to equity grants, health workers, businesses in underserved communities and rural schools, under his proposal.

My list contains an item that has proved its value for more than a decade: a "justice reinvestment fund." Funds would go to programs and services that help make prisons obsolete and decrease costs of the criminal justice system.