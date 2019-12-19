Invest more in volleyball facilities -- Pat Bruden

Once again we read about plans for renovations to Camp Randall and the Kohl Center involving millions of dollars.
I would like to suggest, in response to the tremendous support for the UW-Madison women's volleyball program, that the Athletic Department consider investing a few thousand more dollars into improvements to the Field House. The shuttle between the parking ramp and the Field House is much appreciated.
A huge thank you to the Wisconsin women's volleyball team and to coach Kelly Sheffield and assistants for a very exciting year.
Pat Bruden, Madison