Invest more in volleyball facilities -- Pat Bruden

Once again we read about plans for renovations to Camp Randall and the Kohl Center involving millions of dollars.

I would like to suggest, in response to the tremendous support for the UW-Madison women's volleyball program, that the Athletic Department consider investing a few thousand more dollars into improvements to the Field House. The shuttle between the parking ramp and the Field House is much appreciated.

A huge thank you to the Wisconsin women's volleyball team and to coach Kelly Sheffield and assistants for a very exciting year.

Pat Bruden, Madison

