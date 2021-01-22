Invest in transit, not I-94 expansion -- Erik Pettersen

The proposed expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee will lead to much more pollution and will disproportionately hinder communities of color and possibly displace them as well.
Pete Buttigieg, former candidate for president of the United States, has been tapped to become the secretary of transportation under President Joe Biden’s guidance. Thankfully, Buttigieg has a good head on his shoulders and knows that transit alternatives receive far less funding than big, multipronged highway expansion projects.
From a tweet, Buttigieg wrote: "Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources." It’s all but inevitable that the proposed I-94 expansion will drain $1 billion from the infrastructure budget when that money could be allocated to buses or rail projects to ensure that low-income transit users have a way to move around efficiently and affordably.
Gov. Tony Evers ought to pay heed to what Buttigieg touts and get on board with halting the purported enlargement of I-94. It’s in our state’s best interest -- environmentally, socially and fiscally. The money saved from not widening the freeway could be better allocated toward a more equitable transportation system.
Erik Pettersen, Madison