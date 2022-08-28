Invest in schools, not student loans -- Jerry Pasdo

Student loan forgiveness of the magnitude the president is seeking does not teach responsibility. That is a quality that is sorely lacking in all forms of society today.

Student debt has made possible bright futures for many young people and has contributed greatly to our society. But the lack of objective thought to the purpose of one's education is costing taxpayers financially and also hurting the self-esteem of students.

A better use of the estimated $300 billion would be to require and fund financial literacy classes in school as early as possible. The funds could also be used to augment teacher salaries, so that the more qualified teachers enter and stay in this crucial field. Think incentives.

Many schools, especially in impoverished communities, could benefit from additional teaching tools. All this would benefit the student and would provide for a more educated and better taxpayer environment.

Think of this as a $300 billion investment with a guaranteed return.

Jerry Pasdo, Madison