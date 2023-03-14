In recovering from the pandemic, kids need mental health services now more than ever. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just showed a record increase in suicidal behavior among teens.

It’s time to invest in organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, which can provide teens with hope and give kids a safe place to be after school.

It’s not really a debate about whether we fund mental health services -- we will spend money on these young people at one time or another. We can invest relatively little up front, using proven treatment methods, and focus on the kids who need help and support the most. Or we can spend a lot of our taxpayer dollars later, on fixing broken older adults 30 years from now.

If we’re smart and put a fraction of the funding up front, we see payoffs in building a better workforce, more employment tax revenue, increased graduation rates, lower incarceration rates and lower health care costs.

It’s time to invest in programs such as the Boys & Girls Clubs today to save us money in the future.

Andy Gussert, Westport

The Mendota Marsh collection