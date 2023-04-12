Legislators only think of crime once it is committed. They fail to realize what leads to it.
One in eight children are at risk of hunger. One in seven children have experienced child abuse or neglect. More than 2.5 million children are homeless. More than half of students cannot read proficiently, and too many end up needing social services.
People are also reading…
Legislators fail to provide child care, health care, free college education and affordable housing. Yet they spend billions on the cost of incarceration when criminals are imprisoned. Lawmakers are more concerned about which books are in the library than if children can read at all. They fail to provide teachers and social workers with support and infrastructure to care for our innocent children.
Instead, they fight for bills opposing critical race theory and refuse sexual identification differences without realizing the mental problems this produces.
Let's remember there's more to caring for a child than just giving birth.
Allegra Zick, Sauk City