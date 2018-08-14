After reading that Madison Gas and Electric Co. plans to release a film aimed at millennials to get them thinking about energy (we already are), it was easy to see it was a thinly veiled attempt for them to boost their reputation in a population that is resistant to coal-powered energy.

Many of my peers and colleagues from across the city and state refuse to be deceived: We will not support MGE’s malnourished plan to be running on 30 percent renewable energy by the year 2030. We will not be duped into believing they are working for our benefit if they drag their feet at every turn in regards to ramping up renewable energy initiatives sooner.

My generation needs clean and healthy energy alternatives for a viable future. We need MGE to be looking toward long-term goals for the health of future generations and our environment -- not toward short-term profits.

Dear MGE, we don’t want you to throw your money into green-washed films and other marketing gimmicks. We want you to invest that money into becoming 100 percent renewable sooner rather than later.

Briant Novinska, Madison