 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Invest in cyber security not F-35 -- Joe Rickey
0 comments

Invest in cyber security not F-35 -- Joe Rickey

  • 0

The United States is spending money on the wrong war.

The F-35 fighter jet is a failed government gift basket for defense contractors. Our nation only spent $18 billion on cyber security in 2020. We will spend $715 billion on the current Pentagon defense budget.

The war is already here. The Colonial pipeline was shut down due to a hack. The threats will not come from land, sea or air. They will come over our internet connections. We spend money on military equipment we will likely never use, such as tanks and planes.

If you want your country and future generations to be safe, tell your representatives to invest in cyber security.

Joe Rickey, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics