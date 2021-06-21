Invest in cyber security not F-35 -- Joe Rickey

The United States is spending money on the wrong war.
The F-35 fighter jet is a failed government gift basket for defense contractors. Our nation only spent $18 billion on cyber security in 2020. We will spend $715 billion on the current Pentagon defense budget.
The war is already here. The Colonial pipeline was shut down due to a hack. The threats will not come from land, sea or air. They will come over our internet connections. We spend money on military equipment we will likely never use, such as tanks and planes.
If you want your country and future generations to be safe, tell your representatives to invest in cyber security.
Joe Rickey, Madison