Intolerance has infected politics -- Kevin Smith

In the 1970s, we in Wisconsin would hear about the militias but paid little attention. Occasionally, you would hear about their little training camps and listen to them shoot their mouths off about the government.
Little did we know these groups would grow, uniting with the white supremacy movement creating the beginning of the Republican meltdown. Then enter Donald Trump. He was the best thing to happen to this hating community, telling his followers it’s OK to act out, lie and hate others.
Now their likes are in law enforcement, the judiciary, the military and politics. These politicians are openly whipping up their followers to act out in violence on people who don’t think like them. We have a cult that hates you for the way you look and the way you think. But then it cries about losing freedoms.
To that I say: "What freedoms have you lost?” They are taking the rights away from others, such as voting and female health rights.
Before you go to church on Sunday, think of what it means to have faith in a God without respect for God's teachings. That is hypocrisy in the highest order. That is what is causing intolerance.
Kevin Smith, Neillsville