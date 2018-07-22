Why is the internet sales tax being touted as a "windfall" for the state?
Now Wisconsin online consumers will have to pay taxes they didn't have to pay before. So when that money comes back to Wisconsin the net is zero. Except money that was formerly in the hands of consumers is now in the hands of the government.
And the government is claiming that giving the money back to taxpayers is "putting more money into people's pockets." It's great re-election rhetoric, if you believe it.
Robert Persons, Madison