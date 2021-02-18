 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Insurrectionists were indeed armed -- Susan Fiore
0 comments

Insurrectionists were indeed armed -- Susan Fiore

  • 0
Capitol Riots

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. 

I'm baffled by Sen. Ron Johnson's comment that the attack on the U.S. Capitol and our elected officials and their staffs "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me."

Here's a list of some of the weapons people were carrying, according to The Hill:

  • Guns, including at least one automatic rifle.
  • Molotov cocktails.
  • A crossbow.
  • Smoke bombs.
  • Stun guns.
  • Pipe bombs.
  • Hundreds of rounds of ammunition on just one man.
  • Tasers.

Or perhaps Sen. Johnson, R-Oshkosh, didn't think it was an insurrection. The dictionary defines insurrection as "A violent uprising against an authority or government."

People died. People were injured. People were prevented from doing their jobs. Property was destroyed, damaged and covered with human feces.

I am Johnson's constituent. A constituent is: "One who authorizes another to act as agent," according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Consequently, as my senator, Sen. Johnson works for me. I would like him to do so with honesty, integrity and knowledge of what he speaks.

Susan Fiore, Verona

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics